A Ma Maniere Puts A Premium Twist On The Air Jordan 4

BY Ben Atkinson 181 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A-Ma-Maniere-Air-Jordan-4-Dark-Mocha-IF3102-200-2025
Image via Sneaker Market RO
Suede and leather combine for a refined look.

The Air Jordan 4 is teaming up with A Ma Maniere once again, this time on a fresh “Dark Mocha” colorway. Set to drop this holiday season, this collaboration brings a luxurious twist to a classic silhouette. A Ma Maniere is known for its refined approach to sneaker design, and this release continues that legacy. With premium materials and a deep, earthy palette, this pair is sure to turn heads. The sneaker features a rich dark brown upper, blending smooth nubuck with suede for a sophisticated feel. Burgundy accents hit the eyelets and midsole, adding depth to the design. The signature plastic wings and netting maintain the Air Jordan 4’s classic look while complementing the premium aesthetic.

A black midsole and outsole round out the color scheme, providing contrast and durability. As always, A Ma Maniere brings its signature branding touches, with embroidered logos on the heel and quilted lining inside for a premium experience. The combination of high-quality craftsmanship and muted tones makes this pair perfect for both casual wear and collectors. This drop follows previous A Ma Maniere x Jordan collaborations, all of which have sold out quickly. Expect high demand when these hit retailers. With a holiday 2025 release planned, sneakerheads should prepare for another instant classic.

Read More: Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Returns This Holiday Season

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha”
A-Ma-Maniere-Air-Jordan-4-Dark-Mocha-IF3102-200-2025
Image via Sneaker Market RO

This pair features a black rubber outsole, paired with a matching midsole accented by subtle burgundy details. The uppers are crafted from rich dark mocha leather, complemented by soft suede overlays for added texture. Matching mocha laces and a tonal heel tab complete the design, giving it a sleek and refined look. Jordan and A Ma Maniere branding appear on the tongues and Nike's on the heels, emphasizing the collaboration’s premium aesthetic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” is releasing in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

Read More: Nike Unveils The Ultra-Limited KD 18 "Black Label"

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Retailer Photos Emerge Of The Air Jordan 3 OG x A Ma Maniere "Diffused Blue" 473
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Returns This Holiday Season 555
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers The Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" Returns This November 1194
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Black” Wider Release Revealed 1114