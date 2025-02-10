A Ma Maniere Puts A Premium Twist On The Air Jordan 4

The Air Jordan 4 is teaming up with A Ma Maniere once again, this time on a fresh “Dark Mocha” colorway. Set to drop this holiday season, this collaboration brings a luxurious twist to a classic silhouette. A Ma Maniere is known for its refined approach to sneaker design, and this release continues that legacy. With premium materials and a deep, earthy palette, this pair is sure to turn heads. The sneaker features a rich dark brown upper, blending smooth nubuck with suede for a sophisticated feel. Burgundy accents hit the eyelets and midsole, adding depth to the design. The signature plastic wings and netting maintain the Air Jordan 4’s classic look while complementing the premium aesthetic.

A black midsole and outsole round out the color scheme, providing contrast and durability. As always, A Ma Maniere brings its signature branding touches, with embroidered logos on the heel and quilted lining inside for a premium experience. The combination of high-quality craftsmanship and muted tones makes this pair perfect for both casual wear and collectors. This drop follows previous A Ma Maniere x Jordan collaborations, all of which have sold out quickly. Expect high demand when these hit retailers. With a holiday 2025 release planned, sneakerheads should prepare for another instant classic.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha”

Image via Sneaker Market RO

