A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” Gets Clean New Images

New images of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” surface ahead of release, showcasing premium materials and muted earth tones.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” is dropping very soon, and AMM just released clean images of the sneakers. Featuring high-quality materials and a tasteful colorway, this pair is gaining hype by the minute.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" is going to be released on December 19th, 2025.

New official images give us a clearer look at the pair ahead of its release. The sneaker leans heavily into earthy tones, pairing a dark mocha brown upper with muted green accents across the midsole and lace wings.

Premium material covers most of the upper, while classic Air Jordan 4 details like the mesh panels and plastic support wings remain intact. Subtle A Ma Maniere branding appears on the tongue, reinforcing the collaboration without overpowering the design.

This release follows a strong run for the brand, including the recent A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 and the more understated A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5. While those pairs leaned into elegance and quality, the “Dark Mocha” AJ4 feels more grounded and wearable.

It’s a sneaker built for everyday rotation, not just display. Expect more details soon, as the official release is getting closer by the day.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 Official Images
The shoe features a dark mocha nubuck upper, and the material appear to be soft and premium. Mesh panels appear on the sides and tongue, and the lace wings come in a muted green tone.

Further, the midsole mixes green, grey, and sail. Nike Air branding also hits the heel.

The outsole has a dark brown finish, while the A Ma Maniere branding stays subtle on the tongue. The overall look feels clean and mature. Overall, this pair is easy to wear year round.

How Much Will A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 Cost?

The retail price of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” will be $225 when they release on December 19th. The pair will be available through A Ma Maniere and select Jordan Brand retailers.

A wider SNKRS release has not been confirmed yet. A raffle has been opened, by A Ma Maniere, and fans can enter here for a chance to win the pair.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
