A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” Gets Clean New Images

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” is dropping very soon, and AMM just released clean images of the sneakers. Featuring high-quality materials and a tasteful colorway, this pair is gaining hype by the minute.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" is going to be released on December 19th, 2025.

New official images give us a clearer look at the pair ahead of its release. The sneaker leans heavily into earthy tones, pairing a dark mocha brown upper with muted green accents across the midsole and lace wings.

Premium material covers most of the upper, while classic Air Jordan 4 details like the mesh panels and plastic support wings remain intact. Subtle A Ma Maniere branding appears on the tongue, reinforcing the collaboration without overpowering the design.

This release follows a strong run for the brand, including the recent A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 and the more understated A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5. While those pairs leaned into elegance and quality, the “Dark Mocha” AJ4 feels more grounded and wearable.

It’s a sneaker built for everyday rotation, not just display. Expect more details soon, as the official release is getting closer by the day.

Read More: The 10 Best Sneakers Of 2025

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 Official Images

Image via A Ma Maniere

The shoe features a dark mocha nubuck upper, and the material appear to be soft and premium. Mesh panels appear on the sides and tongue, and the lace wings come in a muted green tone.

Further, the midsole mixes green, grey, and sail. Nike Air branding also hits the heel.

The outsole has a dark brown finish, while the A Ma Maniere branding stays subtle on the tongue. The overall look feels clean and mature. Overall, this pair is easy to wear year round.

How Much Will A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 Cost?

The retail price of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” will be $225 when they release on December 19th. The pair will be available through A Ma Maniere and select Jordan Brand retailers.

A wider SNKRS release has not been confirmed yet. A raffle has been opened, by A Ma Maniere, and fans can enter here for a chance to win the pair.

Image via A Ma Maniere