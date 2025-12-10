Wale's New Nike GT Future Set To Drop Very Soon

Wale has never been shy about his love for sneakers, and now he’s dropping his own Nike GT Future colorway. The rapper previewed the pair earlier this fall, and after months of small teases, the shoe is finally ready to hit shelves in the coming days.

Wale was first spotted in a different GT Future exclusive with a metallic finish, but this upcoming colorway takes a completely different approach. The GT Future is one of Nike’s most experimental basketball models, and Wale leaned into that energy again with a design that feels bold without trying too hard.

The shoe features a sculpted outer shell with a fluid, almost aerodynamic shape, wrapped in a cool blue finish that shifts in the light. It’s futuristic without looking overdone, which is hard to pull off with a model this unconventional.

A holographic Swoosh on the side adds a sharp highlight, while the black accents ground everything and make the blue stand out even more. This release feels like a natural pairing. Wale has been a visible sneaker figure for over a decade, and Nike giving him a GT Future only reinforces his place in the culture.

With the drop only days away, expect these to move quickly. Fans of the silhouette and fans of Wale have been waiting long enough.

Wale x Nike GT Future

Image via Nike

This Nike GT Future shown here comes in a smooth blue shell with sculpted lines across the upper. The shape feels aerodynamic and clean. A holographic Swoosh sits on the side and adds a sharp pop of color.

Further the collar is black and soft, and the foam tongue blends into the design. The outsole is dark and keeps the look grounded.

Also te sneaker has a slip-on feel with a molded build and the finish has a slight shine that catches light. The design is simple but stands out right away. It feels futuristic without being too busy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Wale x Nike GT Future will be released on December 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

Image via Nike