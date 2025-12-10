Foot Locker Revives Midnight Releases For The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue”

Foot Locker is turning back the clock in a big way. The retailer is officially bringing back midnight releases, and they picked the perfect sneaker to revive the tradition with. The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” is set to return, and fans will get the classic late-night experience that defined sneaker culture for years.

For a whole generation, lining up outside a Foot Locker at 11:59 PM was part of the game. Now it’s coming back for one of the most popular holiday Jordans ever. The “Gamma Blue” 11 hasn’t retroed since its original 2013 drop, so the demand is already high.

Pair that with the nostalgia of a midnight launch, and Foot Locker will have crowds wrapped around the block again. It’s a smart move. Sneaker releases today are mostly apps, raffles, and online queues. Bringing back an in-person midnight drop adds some energy the culture has been missing.

The shoe itself looks as strong as ever. That glossy black patent leather, the ballistic mesh upper, the icy outsole, and the hits of gamma blue and varsity maize all return.

This is one of those pairs that people remember exactly when they bought. Expect long lines, heavy anticipation, and a reminder of what sneaker buying used to feel like. Midnight releases might be back for good.

Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue"

The Air Jordan 11 Gamma Blue features a black patent leather mudguard and a black mesh upper. The gamma blue Jumpman adds a bold pop of color.

Also yellow accents sit on the tongue branding. The midsole is black, while the outsole uses an icy blue tint.

Overall, the shape looks sleek and clean. The aterials look smooth and high quality and also it’s a strong retro with familiar details.