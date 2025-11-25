Hundreds Of Foot Locker Stores Set To Close Down

Foot Locker is heading into a major reset right now, and the changes are already showing up. The company will close a large number of stores after another rough stretch of sales.

Dick’s Sporting Goods owns Foot Locker now, and the new leadership seems ready to shake things up. The closures follow years of slower mall traffic and constant pressure from brands pushing their own ways to sell to customers.

The old model was leaving, and the numbers finally caught up. Dick’s called the move necessary for long term stability. They expect losses during the transition, but the plan is supposed to build a cleaner business.

Foot Locker already planned to shrink its footprint before the deal, but this acquisition sped everything up. Many of the stores closing are older mall locations that have struggled for years. The stronger spots will stay open and get updates that match some of the newer retail trends.

The timing matters because Foot Locker has been a big part of sneaker culture. It was the place where people lined up for limited drops. Resellers crowded sidewalks waiting for release days.

It created a certain energy around launches that online releases can’t fully copy. With fewer stores, that familiar routine will change fast. Some cities could lose access to in person releases entirely, but Foot Locker still plans to open new concept stores in select areas.

That shows the company isn’t stepping away from physical retail. They are tightening things and putting more focus on curated shelves, updated layouts, and cleaner inventory. The idea is to build something that fits today’s buyers instead of relying on the old formula.