Foot Locker Restocking Huge Lineup Of Air Jordans Tomorrow

BY Ben Atkinson 623 Views
foot-locker-restocking-air-jordan-sneaker-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: People walk in front of a Foot Locker store on 34th Street on May 15, 2025 in New York City. Today Dick's Sporting Goods announced it's plans to acquire Foot Locker for $2.4 billion. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
The Foot Locker and Champs Air Jordan restock features a mix of classics, recent drops, and early surprises.

Foot Locker and Champs Sports are gearing up for a massive restock tomorrow, featuring some of the most iconic Air Jordan silhouettes and colorways ever released. While early rumors suggested this drop was exclusive to Canada, it’s now confirmed for both the US and Canada online shops.

Among the highlights are the Jordan 4 "White Cement" and "Rare Air", two versions of a model that helped cement a place in sneaker history.

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined", AJ12 "Flu Game", and AJ3 "Black Cat" also headline the drop, bringing back styles that defined entire eras. Jordan Brand isn’t stopping there.

The Jordan 14 "Ferrari" and Jordan 5 "Grape" bring bold colorways from the late '90s and early 2000s, while the Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" keeps things clean. Rounding it out are the Jordan 1 Low OG "Obsidian" and Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" which are both rooted in MJ’s college legacy.

This restock is stacked with heavy hitters. Photos show the shoes already loaded into the Foot Locker and Champs systems. With retro fans and new collectors in the mix, this drop might move fast.

Foot Locker Air Jordan Restock
foot-locker-restocking-air-jordan-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

This restock covers a wide range of classics and recent releases. Highlights include the Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” with its crisp white leather and speckled grey accents.

The Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic” returns with Nike Air branding and reflective detailing. The “Flu Game” 12s bring back MJ’s legendary Finals performance, while the “Ferrari” 14s flash bright red suede. Also pairs like the “Cool Grey” 9s and “Grape” 5s balance nostalgic vibes.

Further rounding things out are upcoming drops like the “35th Anniversary” 5s and the Foamposite “Cough Drop.” Overall, it’s a diverse mix of eras, colorways, and stories.

The restock will go live at 10 AM Eastern Time on FootLocker.com,

