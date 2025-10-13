Jordan Brand Opens “World Of Flight Philadelphia” Flagship Store With Exclusive Restocks

CHONGQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 22: People walk past a Jordan Brand store featuring the iconic Jumpman logo on its facade on February 22, 2025, in Chongqing, China. The Nike-owned brand, known for its association with basketball legend Michael Jordan, continues to attract sneaker enthusiasts and streetwear fans. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
Jordan Brand opens World of Flight Philadelphia, its first U.S. flagship store, featuring exclusive Air Jordan Retro restocks and events.

Jordan Brand officially opened its first U.S. flagship store, Jordan World of Flight Philadelphia, on October 10, 2025. Located at Philadelphia’s historic Rittenhouse Square, the two-story, 7,000-square-foot store represents the pinnacle of Jordan retail.

It blends premium products, storytelling, and community-focused experiences. It's all inside a restored Beaux Arts building that mirrors the city’s rich basketball heritage. The opening brought massive energy to Center City.

Fans lined the block early for a first-come, first-served restock that included the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” and “Black Cement,” the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” and “Orchid,” the Air Jordan 5 “Grape,” and the Air Jordan 10 “Light Steel Grey.”

Additional pairs, such as the AJ 12 “Flu Game” and “White Cement" 4 were announced for later SNKRS drops through December. To mark the occasion, Jordan Brand hosted a public block party featuring local music, art, and appearances from athletes.

The store also debuted Philly-themed tees and Jalen Hurts gear. It's celebrating the city’s sports legacy and Jordan’s connection to Philadelphia, where he played his final NBA game. The space blends nostalgia, innovation, and culture, cementing Jordan Brand’s presence in one of basketball’s most passionate cities.

World Of Flight Philadelphia Restocks

The opening of Jordan World of Flight Philadelphia featured an exclusive restock lineup. Highlights included the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement,” known for its timeless elephant print, and the Air Jordan 4 “Fear,” celebrated for its moody grey and black palette.

Also other restocks, like the Air Jordan 5 “Grape” and Air Jordan 10 “Steel,” brought classic 90s colorways back to life. The event also teased upcoming drops like the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game,” honoring MJ’s legendary Finals performance.

Each pair reflected the legacy that fuels Jordan Brand’s ongoing connection between sport, culture, and community.

Sneaker Bar Detroit has confirmed the following restocks and dates:

Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” on October 11th
Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG on October 15th
Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” on October 22nd
Air Jordan 14 Black Toe” on November 5th
Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” on November 23rd
Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” on December 14th

