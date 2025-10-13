Jordan Brand Opens “World Of Flight Philadelphia” Flagship Store With Exclusive Restocks

Jordan Brand officially opened its first U.S. flagship store, Jordan World of Flight Philadelphia, on October 10, 2025. Located at Philadelphia’s historic Rittenhouse Square, the two-story, 7,000-square-foot store represents the pinnacle of Jordan retail.

It blends premium products, storytelling, and community-focused experiences. It's all inside a restored Beaux Arts building that mirrors the city’s rich basketball heritage. The opening brought massive energy to Center City.

Fans lined the block early for a first-come, first-served restock that included the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” and “Black Cement,” the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” and “Orchid,” the Air Jordan 5 “Grape,” and the Air Jordan 10 “Light Steel Grey.”

Additional pairs, such as the AJ 12 “Flu Game” and “White Cement" 4 were announced for later SNKRS drops through December. To mark the occasion, Jordan Brand hosted a public block party featuring local music, art, and appearances from athletes.

The store also debuted Philly-themed tees and Jalen Hurts gear. It's celebrating the city’s sports legacy and Jordan’s connection to Philadelphia, where he played his final NBA game. The space blends nostalgia, innovation, and culture, cementing Jordan Brand’s presence in one of basketball’s most passionate cities.

World Of Flight Philadelphia Restocks

The opening of Jordan World of Flight Philadelphia featured an exclusive restock lineup. Highlights included the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement,” known for its timeless elephant print, and the Air Jordan 4 “Fear,” celebrated for its moody grey and black palette.

Also other restocks, like the Air Jordan 5 “Grape” and Air Jordan 10 “Steel,” brought classic 90s colorways back to life. The event also teased upcoming drops like the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game,” honoring MJ’s legendary Finals performance.

Each pair reflected the legacy that fuels Jordan Brand’s ongoing connection between sport, culture, and community.

Sneaker Bar Detroit has confirmed the following restocks and dates: