Inside Look At New Kith Chicago Store

Kith has officially opened its first Midwest flagship in Chicago, located near the Magnificent Mile at 54 E. Walton St. The two-story store is more than a retail destination.

It’s a striking architectural statement that sets a new standard for luxury streetwear in the city. The first floor showcases Kith Men, wrapped in dark walnut finishes and bold marble details. The rich tones create a moody, elevated atmosphere.

The second floor shifts the energy, offering a lighter and brighter space for Kith Women and Kith Kids. This contrast defines the store’s design, balancing modern elegance with accessibility. Kith Chicago also houses the city’s first Kith Treats location, adding to its growing cultural footprint.

Beyond the clothing and footwear, the brand honors its new home with a gallery wall. The installation features over 30 Chicago-based artists, highlighting the city’s creative spirit. To mark the grand opening, Kith released an exclusive Ronnie Fieg for ASICS “World’s Fair” collection.

The drop connects New York roots with Chicago’s own history of innovation. The photos capture the balance of luxury and culture that Kith is known for.

From the black marble exterior to the refined interiors, the new space blends fashion, architecture, and community into a single experience.

Kith Chicago Opens

The Kith Chicago flagship commands attention with its dramatic black marble façade and gold-accented branding. Inside, the design contrasts dark walnut and marble tones on the men’s level with a brighter layout upstairs.

Footwear walls, curated apparel racks, and accessories line the space with precision. Subtle lighting highlights textures and details across every corner. A dedicated Kith Treats counter adds to the cultural experience.