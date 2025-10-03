Jordan Brand Opens First U.S. "World Of Flight" Store In Philadelphia

Jordan Brand is opening its first U.S. “World of Flight” flagship store in Philadelphia on October 10th. The new location at 1617 Walnut Street will sit inside a historic Beaux Arts building, combining heritage architecture with modern basketball culture.

The space is designed to serve as the pinnacle of Jordan Brand’s retail presence. Inside, fans can also expect premium collections, exclusive drops, and a curated co-creation experience meant to reflect the brand’s evolution.

It’s more than just a store, it’s a cultural hub for the city. Philadelphia isn’t just a random choice. The city holds a special place in Jordan Brand’s story. It was where Michael Jordan played his final NBA game, creating a symbolic connection between the past and the brand’s future.

Jordan Brand also emphasizes community engagement in Philadelphia, working closely with local initiatives and spotlighting the city’s role in hoops culture. That connection grows even stronger with Jalen Hurts, the Eagles quarterback and Jordan Brand athlete, representing Philly on the biggest stage.

The photos highlight the blend of history and modern design that defines the project. With its opening, “World of Flight” Philadelphia is set to become both a destination and a statement, honoring basketball’s past while shaping its future.

Jordan Brand Phildadelphia Store

