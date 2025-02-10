Jalen Hurts Unveils Air Jordan 1 “Unbannable” Cleats For Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts is ready to take the field in style for Super Bowl LIX. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback warmed up in a special pair of Air Jordan 1 “Unbannable” cleats, blending football performance with Jordan Brand’s legendary sneaker heritage. Inspired by the original “Banned” Air Jordan 1, these cleats carry the same rebellious spirit that changed sneaker culture forever. Hurts’ footwear choice speaks to his fearless playing style and relentless drive to win.

The cleats feature a sleek black and red color scheme, mirroring the classic 1985 design. Further, premium leather dominates the upper, while cleat-specific modifications ensure traction and durability on the turf. Also, Jordan Brand logos appear on the sides and tongue, reinforcing the connection between sports and culture. The bold color blocking not only looks sharp but also serves as a tribute to the controversy that helped elevate Michael Jordan’s brand to global status.

Jalen Hurts' "Unbannable" Air Jordan 1 Cleats

This isn’t the first time Jaylen Hurts has teamed up with Jordan Brand for exclusive cleats. His relationship with the brand has continued to grow, making him one of the most stylish athletes in the league. With this Super Bowl debut, he solidifies his place as a key ambassador for Jordan, bridging the gap between football and sneaker culture. Fans of both sports and sneakers will be watching closely as Hurts takes the field in this statement-making pair.

Super Bowl LIX is the perfect stage for a moment like this. The Air Jordan 1 “Unbannable” cleats capture the essence of competition, style, and legacy all in one. As Jaylen Hurts aims to lead the Eagles to victory, he’ll do so in a pair of cleats that symbolize defiance and greatness. Expect sneakerheads and football fans alike to talk about this one long after the final whistle. The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 is set to officially release on February 14th, 2025, bringing back the iconic silhouette with its signature high-cut design and premium materials.