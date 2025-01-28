Jordan Brand Covers Michael Jordan’s Statue In Bold Air Jordan 1 Campaign

BY Ben Atkinson 1.5K Views
Screenshot 2025-01-28 at 1.02.54 PM
Image via Nike
Jordan Brand is rolling out some new marketing for an upcoming release.

Nike has made a surprising move by banning searches for the Air Jordan 1 on its official website. Fans who type in "Air Jordan 1" are now met with a message that reads, “The term you searched for is not available on Nike.” This unexpected change has sparked widespread speculation. Many believe it could hint at something big coming for Jordan Brand. Others think it might be a marketing strategy to build hype around the iconic sneaker.

The Air Jordan 1 holds a legendary place in sneaker history. First released in 1985, it changed basketball footwear forever. Michael Jordan’s debut shoe with Nike was originally "banned" by the NBA for violating uniform rules. Jordan Brand cleverly used this controversy to create one of the most memorable marketing campaigns ever. Now, decades later, history seems to be repeating itself. Removing search results for the Jordan 1 on Nike’s site has only fueled curiosity and discussion.

"Banned" Air Jordan 1

The Chicago Bulls just revealed an update to the Michael Jordan statue: Jordan's feet are now covered. Further, this unexpected change is part of Jordan Brand’s latest marketing campaign for the upcoming Air Jordan 1, leaving fans speculating about what’s next.

Some believe this could mean a major rebrand or a fresh wave of releases for the Air Jordan 1. Others speculate that Nike is simply shifting its focus to pushing newer Jordan models. It’s also possible that Jordan Brand wants to drive more traffic to its own website, separate from Nike. Whatever the reason, the sneaker community is paying close attention. Overall, Jordan 1 releases always generate excitement, and this unexpected move has only increased anticipation.

For now, fans can still buy the Air Jordan 1 through Nike’s SNKRS app and other retailers. But the fact that it’s not searchable on Nike’s main site raises questions. Is this a temporary change or a sign of something bigger? Time will tell. One thing is certain: the Air Jordan 1 remains as relevant as ever. Whether this is just a marketing stunt or a shift in strategy, the sneaker world is watching closely.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
