Why Is The Air Jordan 1 So Important To Sneaker Culture?

The Air Jordan 1 isn’t just a sneaker, it’s something bigger. When it dropped in 1985, no one could’ve predicted it would still be relevant nearly four decades later. But here it is, laced up in rap videos, resale apps, skate shops, and fashion weeks.

It wasn’t the first basketball shoe, or even Nike’s first big release, but it was the first to blur the lines between performance, style, and identity. That’s why the AJ1 matters, because it changed what sneakers could mean.

The History Of The Air Jordan 1

The Air Jordan 1 was released in 1985 as Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. At the time, Nike was still trying to find its place in the basketball world, and betting on a rookie guard from North Carolina wasn’t seen as a guaranteed win.

But designer Peter Moore came through with something different: a high-top sneaker with bold color blocking, clean lines, and a winged logo that gave the shoe its own identity. It looked nothing like what players were used to wearing on the court.

This wasn’t just a basketball shoe, it was a statement. And it arrived right when Jordan started turning heads in the league. The combination of his rising stardom and the AJ1’s striking design helped Nike break through.

Before long, the brand wasn’t just competing with Converse and adidas, it was leading. The Air Jordan 1 didn’t just put MJ on the map. It gave Nike the playbook for how to build a movement around an athlete.

The “Banned” Commercial

Image via Nike

In his rookie season, Michael Jordan stepped onto the court wearing a black and red pair of Air Jordan 1s that didn’t match the Chicago Bulls’ uniforms. The NBA hit him with a $5,000 fine every time he wore them.

It wasn’t about the design, it was about color. The league had rules, and Jordan broke them. Nike didn’t back down. Instead, they leaned in. They dropped a now-famous commercial that showed the shoes being “banned” by the NBA, framing Jordan as a rule-breaker with style.

The ad didn’t even show the full sneaker, just a shot of the shoe and a narrator saying the league couldn’t stop you from wearing them. It was genius. Nike turned a technical foul into a rallying cry.

The AJ1 was no longer just a basketball shoe. It was a symbol of rebellion, individuality, and going against the grain. That moment is when the sneaker started to mean something more.

How The Air Jordan 1 Became A Staple

Even though it started on the basketball cort, the Air Jordan 1 quickly made its way to the streets. Skaters picked it up for its flat sole and ankle support, even if it wasn’t built for grip tape. Artists, DJs, and early hip hop heads rocked the AJ1 because it stood out.

It had presence. It looked good with jeans and didn’t scream “just came from the gym.” From the beginning, people wore it off-court. And that’s what made it different. Most basketball shoes at the time stayed on the court or in the gym bag.

But the AJ1 had a certain energy that made it wearable anywhere. It helped break the wall between performance and lifestyle. It's truly a sneaker that looks good in gym shorts and jeans.

That crossover is what pushed sneaker culture forward. The Air Jordan 1 didn’t just fit into streetwear, it helped define it.

The Air Jordan 1 Low and The Air Jordan 1 Low Mid

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 25: A guest wears Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG sneakers featuring a combination of white, cream, and gray panels. The shoes have cream laces and a white midsole with a black outsole. The tongue displays a red Nike logo. White socks are visible above the sneakers, outside Egonlab, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 25, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The Air Jordan 1 High gets most of the attention, but the Low and Mid have kept the legacy alive in new ways. The Low blew up after Travis Scott’s collabs, turning what used to be an overlooked version into a hype-worthy option.

The Mid gets some dislike from purists, but it’s quietly become a go-to for everyday wear. It’s accessible, comes in tons of colorways, and still moves units. Both versions helped open the door for more people to step into the Jordan world without needing to chase the rarest pairs.

The Air Jordan 1 And The Rise Of Sneaker Hype

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Chuck Lorre wears Air Jordan 1 High 'Travis Scott' sneakers during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on October 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

By the time the Air Jordan 1 started getting retro releases in the early 2000s, the hype machine was already starting to form. But this shoe helped turn it into something massive.

Every time a “Chicago” or “Bred” pair dropped again, people lined up. Bots crashed websites. Resellers made bank. Then came the collabs. Off-White turned the AJ1 into a deconstructed canvas that felt high fashion and raw at the same time.

Travis Scott flipped the Swoosh backwards and made the resale price go sky high. Now the shoe has partnerships with Fragment, Union, A Ma Maniere. The AJ1 became more than just a sneaker drop. It became a cultural event.