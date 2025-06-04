Closer Look At Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

A new knotted lace lock decorates the black laces, bringing a fresh look to the familiar pair. It’s a subtle change, but one that feels right in step with Travis Scott's approach to keeping things just a little different.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG brings back the iconic mix of premium sail tumbled leather and bold military blue accents. The upper feels soft but sturdy, with the signature reverse Swoosh in crisp blue leather cutting across the lateral side.

Fragment’s lightning bolt logo is stamped into the left heel, while Travis Scott’s signature face graphic covers the right, balancing both collaborators’ identities without fighting for attention.

A new knotted lace lock stands out against the black laces, adding a fresh, handcrafted detail. The pre-aged sail midsoles lean into the vintage look that’s been a staple of Scott’s design language.