Air Jordan 1 Low "Sail/Soft Pearl" Keeps It Classy

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Soft Pearl” leans into luxury with a fresh take on an iconic silhouette. Known for its casual versatility, the Jordan 1 Low gets a polished update with muted tones and refined textures that fit right into today’s understated trend cycle.

Originally designed by Peter Moore in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 brought basketball and street style together like never before, and it hasn’t looked back since. This new colorway highlights just how far the model has evolved.

It keeps the classic low-top build but softens the edges with premium materials and soft, easygoing hues. The Air Jordan 1 Low continues to be a staple in any rotation, bridging sport heritage and modern style. Official photos show off a carefully balanced design.

The pair mixes sail leather panels with light blue overlays and a touch of sheen on the Swoosh via sequins. Subtle jewel accents on the eyestays and a clean white midsole complete the look, while soft pinks dress the liner for a smooth finish.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Soft Pearl”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Soft Pearl” features a sail leather upper paired with light blue overlays on the forefoot and lace collar. A sequined Swoosh stands out along the side, adding a slight shimmer without overpowering the palette.

Jewel detailing on the eyestays gives the design a unique touch, while muted pink tones wrap the lining. A classic white midsole sits atop a grey rubber outsole to keep the look balanced.

Subtle branding on the heel and tongue tags ties the design back to Jordan heritage. It’s a clean, understated pair perfect for dressing up or down.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Soft Pearl” is going to be released in the summer of 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop.

Image via Nike