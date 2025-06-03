Air Jordan 4 RM “White/Gym Red” Keeps It Clean

air-jordan-4-rm-white-gym-red-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 4 RM “White/Gym Red” updates a classic with a low-top cut and crisp new colorway, check out the fresh details.

The Air Jordan 4 RM “White/Gym Red” brings a clean and timeless palette to one of Jordan Brand’s newest models. Mixing retro DNA with a fresh low-top build, this silhouette is all about merging old-school style with modern performance.

Jordan Brand’s push to evolve its legacy silhouettes continues to show in this model, pulling in fans of classic Air Jordans and new sneakerheads alike. The Air Jordan 4 has always been about breaking boundaries.

Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ4 introduced visible Air cushioning and a bold design to basketball sneakers. Now with the RM variation, Jordan takes the classic look and retools it for today’s sneaker culture without losing the original vibe.

New photos show off the crisp white leather upper, soft suede panels, and sharp Gym Red accents on the heel and midsole. Hits of black around the outsole add contrast without taking away from the simple color blocking.

It’s a clean, wearable colorway that feels right at home in any rotation. With classic Nike Air branding on the heel, this pair keeps the heritage alive while offering a fresh twist.

Air Jordan 4 RM “White/Gym Red”
air-jordan-4-rm-white-gym-red-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “White/Gym Red” features a leather and suede upper in clean white tones. Gym Red accents hit the heel and midsole, paired with black rubber outsoles for contrast.

Nike Air branding finishes off the heel tab, while the low-top cut gives it a modern edge. Mesh panels and a visible Air unit stay true to the Jordan 4 roots, balancing retro style with performance updates.

Premium materials and a sleeker shape give it a lightweight feel without losing the classic Jordan DNA. This new look offers a fresh option for summer rotations while nodding to the past.

Air Jordan 4 RM “White/Gym Red” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "White/Gym Red" will be released at some point in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

air-jordan-4-rm-white-gym-red-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-4-rm-white-gym-red-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

