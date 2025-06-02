Who Decides War Gives Bold Update To Jordan Flight Court

The women's Who Decides War x Jordan Flight Court finally steps into the spotlight. This collaboration between Jordan Brand and the designers behind Who Decides War, Ev Bravado and Tela D'Amore, brings activism and artistry to the sneaker world.

Known for their intricate denim work and messages on human rights, Who Decides War channels that same spirit into this fresh silhouette. The Jordan Flight Court has always leaned performance-first, but this version finds a balance between function and expression.

It’s not just a shoe; it’s a conversation starter. The mix of textures, understated colors, and raw stitching reflects the brand’s signature style and attention to craft. Photos show the sneaker in a soft, coconut milk colorway, highlighted by distressed embroidery and thoughtful details.

It's a bold yet wearable piece that blends streetwear with a deeper meaning. Given the brand’s roots in addressing social issues, this release feels bigger than just footwear: it’s a statement.

With the detailed shots now out, the Who Decides War x Jordan Flight Court is shaping up to be one of the more thoughtful collabs of the year.

The women's Who Decides War x Jordan Flight Court features a coconut milk upper with raw, distressed embroidery. Canvas and suede panels add depth, while a sail midsole gives it an edge. Hits of red and intricate stitched graphics stay true to Who Decides War’s signature style.

Branding on the heel and tongue ties everything together, finishing off a sneaker that blends performance roots with heavy cultural influence.