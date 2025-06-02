In-Hand Images Of Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG is back in the spotlight with fresh in-hand images. This latest collaboration brings together three heavyweights: Fragment Design, Union Los Angeles, and Jordan Brand.

And of course this is one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history. Mixing Union’s signature stitch work with Fragment’s classic blue and black palette, the sneaker manages to feel familiar yet new at the same time.

Originally debuted in the late '80s, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has stayed relevant thanks to its timeless design and constant reinvention through collabs like this. Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment label adds its lightning bolt branding to the mix. Union’s creative flair shows in the exposed foam tongue and bold stitching details.

It’s a meeting of legends, pulling from the best parts of basketball and street culture history. The new photos show the shoe’s premium leather construction, clean black overlays, white underlays, and vibrant blue heel panels.

If the buzz is anything to go by, this drop will be one of the year’s toughest cops. Check out the new in-hand images above for the best look yet at this powerhouse collab.

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG blends smooth white leather with deep black overlays. Blue wraps the heel and collar, stitched together with Union’s signature exposed seams.

Fragment’s lightning bolt logo sits discreetly near the heel, while the Air Jordan Wings logo rests boldly at the ankle. The vintage-style tongue foam peaks out for a broken-in feel.

Sitting atop a clean white midsole and classic outsole, the color blocking pays tribute to timeless designs with a twist. Every detail, from the material choice to the branding, speaks to the high standards of all three collaborators.