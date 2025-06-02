In-Hand Images Of Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG

BY Ben Atkinson 84 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
fragment-x-union-la-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-sneaker-news
Image via @wneloy
New in-hand images reveal the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG, blending classic design with modern streetwear flair.

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG is back in the spotlight with fresh in-hand images. This latest collaboration brings together three heavyweights: Fragment Design, Union Los Angeles, and Jordan Brand.

And of course this is one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history. Mixing Union’s signature stitch work with Fragment’s classic blue and black palette, the sneaker manages to feel familiar yet new at the same time.

Originally debuted in the late '80s, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has stayed relevant thanks to its timeless design and constant reinvention through collabs like this. Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment label adds its lightning bolt branding to the mix. Union’s creative flair shows in the exposed foam tongue and bold stitching details.

It’s a meeting of legends, pulling from the best parts of basketball and street culture history. The new photos show the shoe’s premium leather construction, clean black overlays, white underlays, and vibrant blue heel panels.

If the buzz is anything to go by, this drop will be one of the year’s toughest cops. Check out the new in-hand images above for the best look yet at this powerhouse collab.

Read More: First On-Foot Images Of Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Are Here

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG blends smooth white leather with deep black overlays. Blue wraps the heel and collar, stitched together with Union’s signature exposed seams.

Fragment’s lightning bolt logo sits discreetly near the heel, while the Air Jordan Wings logo rests boldly at the ankle. The vintage-style tongue foam peaks out for a broken-in feel.

Sitting atop a clean white midsole and classic outsole, the color blocking pays tribute to timeless designs with a twist. Every detail, from the material choice to the branding, speaks to the high standards of all three collaborators.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Fragment Design x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when they are released.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pearl" Set For Major Comeback

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
fragment-x-union-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-sneaker-news Sneakers Third Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Colorway Surfaces For Spring 2026 718
fragment-design-x-union-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-sneaker-news Sneakers Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG Gets Early Look 1224
fragment-design-x-union-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-sneaker-news Sneakers Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High Rumored For 2026 1463
fragment-x-union-la-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-sneaker-news Sneakers A Closer Look At The Fragment x Union Air Jordan 1 High OG 723