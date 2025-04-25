A Closer Look At The Fragment x Union Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG in “White/Black” has surfaced ahead of its rumored Spring 2026 launch. Spotted on the feet of Hiroshi Fujiwara at an art event in Seoul, the pair subtly blends legacy and innovation.

Crisp black overlays sit atop smooth white leather, forming a clean but elevated base. Fragment’s influence shows in the technical midsole markings and signature lightning bolt logo stamped on the heel. Meanwhile, Union LA’s signature zigzag stitching wraps the upper, adding a handcrafted edge to the otherwise minimal aesthetic.

Together, these elements fuse two of the most respected collaborators in sneaker history with the timeless DNA of the Air Jordan 1. Since debuting in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has evolved beyond sport. It's now a canvas for artists, designers, and storytellers.

Fragment and Union are no strangers to that evolution, having reshaped how collaborations are seen in streetwear. Their joint take on the Jordan 1 High OG could mark one of the boldest moments yet. While official photos are still under wraps, early looks like this one hint at what’s to come.

The “White/Black” colorway is understated, but it speaks volumes through the brands stitched into it.

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG features a smooth white leather base with black overlays. Zigzag stitching marks Union’s signature touch, wrapping along the upper with precision.

Fujiwara’s lightning bolt logo appears on the heel, while industrial-style text runs across the midsole. The tongue tag and inner lining follow a monochrome theme, letting the branding do the talking. Clean and minimal on first glance, but packed with layered detail.

The shoe blends functionality with elevated design. This unreleased pair reflects the deep collaborative history shared by Fragment, Union, and Jordan Brand.