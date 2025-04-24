Air Jordan 1 Mid “Barons” Honors MJ’s Baseball Past

Though the silhouette sticks to hardwood roots, the design taps into the nostalgia of MJ’s baseball detour. Since 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been a staple of sneaker culture. This mid-top version offers a more accessible cut while still carrying the iconic lines and legacy of the original.

The “Barons” edition fits right into the family of storytelling colorways. Over the years, Jordan Brand has continued to explore moments from MJ’s life, translating them into wearable pieces of history.

Official photos of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Barons” reveal a clean mix of leather textures, with metallic grey overlays bringing subtle shine. The simple palette makes it an easy everyday wear, but the backstory gives it more depth.

From courts to fields and now the streets, this pair continues MJ’s narrative in quiet style. The photos above highlight the crisp detailing and familiar form. The “Barons” Mid might not scream for attention, but it speaks volumes to those who know the story.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Barons”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Barons” features a clean three-tone color scheme. Smooth white leather forms the base, while black overlays build contrast on the toe, eyestays, and Swoosh. A metallic grey finish wraps the heel and ankle collar, calling back to MJ’s stint with the Birmingham Barons.

The Wings logo on the collar and Jumpman branding on the tongue stay true to Jordan DNA. A white midsole and grey rubber outsole complete the classic build. Premium materials, a timeless color combo, and a backstory rooted in baseball history make this Mid a standout in the Jordan lineup.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Barons” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released.

Image via Nike