Air Jordan 1 Mid “Blue Void” Nails A Two-Tone Look

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Blue Void” delivers a clean two-tone look that brings this mid-top silhouette back into the spotlight. With deep navy and soft grey overlays, the colorway strikes a perfect balance between bold and subtle.

This latest edition leans into a classic formula that just works. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has always played a unique role in Jordan Brand’s lineup. Not quite as coveted as the OG Highs but more versatile than the Lows, the Mids have become a quiet favorite for everyday wear.

Over the years, they’ve served as a canvas for both wild experimental styles and simple, wear-anywhere colorways like this one. The Jordan 1, in any form, will always carry the weight of history. Michael Jordan wore the original Air Jordan 1 back in 1985, forever changing the sneaker world.

Since then, the silhouette has evolved into a cultural staple, showing up on the court, in the streets, and just about everywhere in between. This “Blue Void” pair sticks to the essentials. Leather panels, classic branding, and a color combo that’s easy to build around.

It won’t make headlines like a big collab, but that’s not the point. The photos show just how easy these are to love. Simple color blocking and a reliable shape, that’s the Jordan 1 Mid doing what it does best.

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Blue Void” features a full leather upper with navy panels across the toebox, collar, and sidewalls. Light grey overlays sit on top, creating a clean contrast that keeps things balanced.

The Swoosh, laces, and outsole match the deep blue tone, while the midsole stays white for that crisp finish. Wings branding appears in navy on the ankle collar, and the Jumpman logo sits embroidered on the tongue. P

adding around the collar adds comfort, and the rubber sole keeps traction solid. It’s a simple look that makes the most of solid materials and proven design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Blue Void” is releasing in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike