Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Blue" Joins Fall 2025 Lineup

air-jordan-1-mid-metallic-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Blue” returns this fall with a shimmering navy finish and classic retro-inspired detailing.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Blue” is making its return this fall, giving the classic silhouette a fresh seasonal look. This pair brings back the iconic sheen that has always stood out on Jordan colorways, combining heritage with a modern edge.

With the Mid continuing to be a strong presence in Jordan Brand’s lineup, this release adds another chapter to the model’s story. Dressed in metallic navy, the shoe reflects light with a smooth, satin-like finish.

A crisp white Swoosh cuts through the side panels, while quilted collars bring a subtle luxury detail. The off-white midsole balances the shiny upper, grounding the shoe with a vintage vibe. It’s a mix of bold and timeless that fits well with the Jordan 1’s history.

The Air Jordan 1 has always been a canvas for experimentation since its debut in 1985. Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker reshaped performance footwear while sparking a cultural movement. The Mid, often overshadowed by its High counterpart, has carved out its own lane with accessible yet stylish drops.

This “Metallic Blue” continues that trend, pulling inspiration from older Jordan palettes while standing on its own. As seen in the photos, this pair is all about blending flash with wearability, keeping the Jordan 1 legacy alive for a new season.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Blue”
air-jordan-1-mid-metallic-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Blue” features a navy metallic upper with a satin-like shimmer. White leather Swooshes run across the panels, adding contrast.

The collar comes quilted, stitched with blue thread for texture and detail. White laces and tongue branding balance the darker tones. The midsole carries a creamy, off-white finish for a retro touch, while the black outsole completes the build.

Jumpman logos on the tongue and classic Wings logos on the collar round out the design. It’s a versatile take that merges bold metallics with Jordan Brand’s vintage-inspired approach.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Blue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Blue” is releasing in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $130 when they release.

air-jordan-1-mid-metallic-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-mid-metallic-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

