Travis Scott Rocks Rare Apple Sneakers At iPhone Event

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 22: Special guest Travis Scott performs during Young Thug's set at the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Travis Scott wore the vintage Omega Sports Apple sneakers at Apple’s event, highlighting one of the rarest “friends and family” pairs ever.

Travis Scott turned heads at Apple’s recent event when he wore the ultra-rare Omega Sports Apple sneakers from the 1990s. These vintage shoes were never made for the public, giving them an almost mythical reputation among sneaker and tech enthusiasts alike.

The sneakers were originally created as an employee-exclusive gift during Apple’s early years. With their clean white leather design and bold Apple branding, they reflect the company’s minimalist ethos of the time.

Because they were never released, the pairs that exist today are extremely limited. Some have resurfaced at auctions and sold for tens of thousands of dollars. Scott has built a reputation for rocking sneakers that spark conversation.

From unreleased Jordans to one-of-one collaborations, he consistently brings out heat that pushes sneaker culture forward. Choosing an Apple-branded sneaker at a major Apple event only amplifies the symbolism. It’s a nod to tech history, fashion archives, and his ability to set trends outside the Nike umbrella.

Photos show Scott standing with Apple CEO Tim Cook, rocking the white leather pair with confidence. The simple design, red Apple embroidery, and aged patina highlight both their vintage charm and extreme rarity. It’s another Travis Scott sneaker moment that instantly became the talk of the culture.

Apple x Travis Scott Shoes

The Omega Sports Apple sneakers feature a classic 1990s design built from premium white leather. Perforated details on the toebox and side panels add breathability.

The standout feature is the bold Apple branding embroidered in red, sitting cleanly on the sidewall. A minimal silhouette keeps the focus on the rare detailing rather than flashy accents.

The midsole shows natural aging, adding character to the vintage pair. A simple white outsole completes the look, staying true to the understated aesthetic.

Produced exclusively for Apple employees in the ’90s, these sneakers remain one of the rarest “friends and family” releases ever seen.

