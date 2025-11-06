The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Takes Over Tokyo

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG returns in 2025. It's backed by an event as bold as the sneaker itself. The “Hijacked: A Tokyo Bay Takeover” experience will take over Yokohama, Japan, on November 7.

Hosted by Jordan Brand, Cactus Jack, and Fragment Design, the one-night event blends art, fashion, and music to mark the launch of their newest collaboration. The lineup includes a live car runway by CarService, DJ performances, and painting sessions all set against the Tokyo Bay skyline.

It’s a fusion of American streetwear and Japanese precision. It shows how Travis Scott and Hiroshi Fujiwara continue to shape sneaker culture on both sides of the world. Access is exclusive to Japanese residents, adding to the mystery around what could be an early drop or region-specific release.

In the official images, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG pairs white leather with bold blue details and Scott’s signature reverse Swoosh. The cream midsole and tumbled textures keep the look grounded while nodding to classic Jordan style.

With the Tokyo event just a day away, the collaboration feels like more than a sneaker. It’s a statement about how far global sneaker culture has come.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG features white tumbled leather with royal blue overlays and Scott’s reverse Swoosh. Black laces and aged midsoles add contrast, while the heel logos from Cactus Jack and Fragment seal the design.

The shoe’s mix of modern detailing and vintage tones gives it a worn-in, authentic look. Also, crafted with premium materials, it captures the blend of Travis Scott’s rebellious energy and Fragment’s clean aesthetic.

Subtle branding and a minimalist color balance make this one of the year’s most talked-about releases.