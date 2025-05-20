An Official Look At The Air Jordan 1 Mid Cleat “Game Royal”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Cleat “Game Royal” makes a strong return with official photos now released. Originally built for the hardwood, the Air Jordan 1 silhouette has evolved into a cultural icon that spans lifestyle, fashion, and now performance sports like football and baseball.

This latest cleated version continues that legacy, bringing the unmistakable flair of the “Game Royal” colorway to the turf. First introduced in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 was the sneaker that started it all for Michael Jordan and Nike.

The model quickly became a symbol of rebellion and performance, worn by Jordan in a league that originally banned it. Decades later, that same defiant energy lives on, not only in basketball but across a range of athletic environments.

Jordan Brand has steadily expanded its reach into cleated performance footwear, and this “Game Royal” edition is a standout. It blends classic court aesthetics with modern sport functionality. The clean combination of royal blue, black, and white feels both familiar and fresh. The photos highlight key design details like the patent leather overlays and bold color blocking.

With a plate built for explosive movement and a look rooted in sneaker history, this cleat proves the Air Jordan 1 still dominates in every arena.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Cleat “Game Royal”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Cleat “Game Royal” features a synthetic leather upper with glossy black patent overlays. Royal blue lands on the toe, heel, and ankle collar, while white fills in the side panels. A black Swoosh and matching laces keep the look grounded.

The cleated sole comes in a striking royal blue finish, built for grip and speed. Branding hits include the classic Air Jordan Wings logo, Nike Swoosh, and Jumpman details. This pair stays true to its basketball roots while adding performance elements for athletes on the field.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid Cleat “Game Royal” will be released on May 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike