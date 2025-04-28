Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Gold Toe” Is Ready For The Field

The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Gold Toe” is dropping soon, bringing one of the most iconic Jordan colorways to the turf. With its signature mix of metallic gold, black, and white, this cleat merges classic basketball history with football performance.

The recognizable "Gold Toe" theme first debuted on the Air Jordan 1 and quickly became a standout among sneaker fans. Built for speed and agility, the shoes are more than just a pretty design.

The cleat’s upper is crafted with patent leather overlays that catch the light with every step. Beneath the foot, a tough molded plate offers traction on grass surfaces, ensuring players stay locked in while making quick moves.

Jordan Brand continues to blend performance with heritage, keeping the spirit of Michael Jordan alive across multiple sports. The Air Jordan 1 remains one of the most influential sneakers ever made, and it continues to evolve decades after its debut.

Jordan wore the original Air Jordan 1 in 1985, setting the foundation for a global empire that reaches far beyond basketball. Official photos of the pair showcase its polished design and clean color blocking. Stay tuned for more details as the pair makes its way to retailers this May.

Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Gold Toe”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Gold Toe” features a glossy patent leather upper with black overlays and gold accents on the toe box and ankle collar. White leather panels brighten the midfoot, while a black Nike Swoosh slices through the sides.

The cleated outsole is molded for maximum traction, blending function with the familiar style of the Air Jordan 1. Black laces and a padded collar provide extra comfort and lockdown. A white midsole separates the flashy upper from the aggressive black traction plate, completing a design that brings classic Jordan flavor to the gridiron.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Gold Toe” will be released in May 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike