A Fresh Look At The Jordan Trunner LX "Light Orewood Brown"

The Jordan Trunner LX "Light Orewood Brown" returns with a fresh take on a unique silhouette. Designed for versatile wear, the Trunner LX first hit the market in the early 2000s. It stood out from the rest of the Jordan lineup, blending running shoe performance with off-court style.

This new "Light Orewood Brown" colorway leans into a neutral, easygoing palette, making it an easy match for almost any outfit. The Trunner LX was originally created to provide athletes with a stylish training option. Instead of focusing on the basketball court, it emphasized comfort, breathability, and a secure fit for dynamic workouts.

Over time, its bold design and distinctive straps gained a cult following. Jordan Brand's decision to revisit this model shows the growing appreciation for early 2000s experimental designs. The latest version keeps the DNA of the original intact but updates it with premium touches.

The "Light Orewood Brown" color scheme offers a sleek look that feels both retro and modern. Looking at the photos, you can see how the layered construction, midfoot straps, and sturdy outsole come together for a sneaker built for versatility.

Expect the Jordan Trunner LX "Light Orewood Brown" to find a home among fans who love the blend of function and bold design.

Jordan Trunner LX “Light Orewood Brown”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Trunner LX "Light Orewood Brown" features a mesh and synthetic upper with quilted detailing. Adjustable midfoot straps offer lockdown support, while subtle black overlays add contrast.

A soft "Light Orewood Brown" base sets the tone, accented by muted black hits on the heel and outsole. The Jumpman logo sits prominently on the midsole. Breathable materials and a cushioned sole ensure day-long comfort. Rubber pods on the outsole enhance traction, making it suitable for both gym sessions and casual wear.

This pair stays true to the spirit of the original while delivering modern updates throughout.

House Of Heat reports that the Jordan Trunner LX “Light Orewood Brown” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Image via Nike