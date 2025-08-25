This Jordan Trunner O/S Steps Into The Future

The Jordan Trunner O/S “Light Orewood Brown/Phantom” continues the legacy of hybrid Jordan designs that bridge performance and lifestyle. This new edition brings a chunky, modern look while keeping the performance DNA that has always defined the Trunner line.

Built with a focus on versatility, the Trunner O/S feels at home in both athletic and casual settings. The original Jordan Trunner first appeared in the late 90s as one of the earliest cross-training shoes in the Jordan lineup. It was never meant to be just a basketball sneaker.

Instead, it embraced running, gym work, and everyday wear, standing out for its adaptability. Over time, the Trunner became a cult favorite for those who wanted something different from the traditional hardwood models.

Its bold midfoot straps and supportive build gave it a unique identity, and today’s O/S model continues that spirit with an updated design language. The “Light Orewood Brown/Phantom” colorway leans into neutral tones, making it easy to pair with everyday fits.

Its layered build, mesh underlays, and suede panels create depth without losing simplicity. As the photos show, the sculpted midsole and oversized support cage give this pair a futuristic edge. It’s a reminder that Jordan Brand isn’t just about retro models.

Image via Nike

The Jordan Trunner O/S “Light Orewood Brown/Phantom” features a mesh base with suede overlays in soft neutral tones. A sculpted midsole adds bulk while the oversized support cage across the midfoot delivers stability and structure.

The upper blends shades of cream and beige with light grey accents, giving the shoe a clean, versatile look. Reflective detailing appears on the heel, while pull tabs make for easy wear.

A thick outsole with a mix of cream and brown rounds out the design. The balance of lifestyle styling and functional construction makes this Trunner a standout in the Jordan Brand lineup.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Trunner O/S “Light Orewood Brown/Phantom" will be released sometime soon in 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $115 when they are released.

Image via Nike