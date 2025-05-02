Jordan Trunner LX “Black” Gets A Clean Refresh

The Jordan Trunner LX “Black” brings back one of Jordan Brand’s most unconventional silhouettes in a sleek, triple black colorway. Originally designed as a cross-trainer, the Trunner LX has always walked the line between performance and lifestyle.

This latest version sticks to the model’s athletic roots while leaning into a more modern, tactical design. Jordan Brand introduced the Trunner line in the early 2000s as an off-court training shoe for athletes. Its name comes from blending “trainer” and “runner.”

The silhouette stood out thanks to its laceless construction, cross-straps, and futuristic aesthetic. Since then, it’s popped up sporadically, often in bold colorways or collaborations, but the all-black version feels more functional than flashy. With its lightweight build, padded heel, and unique lockdown system, the Trunner LX was built for movement.

This “Black” edition strips it down to the basics, emphasizing texture and shape. It’s a reminder that Jordan Brand doesn’t just make retro basketball shoes, they’ve long had an eye for sport utility and street-ready designs. The photos here show every angle of the upcoming pair.

They highlight the quilted upper, diamond-pattern strap, and iconic Jumpman hits throughout. While not a head-turner in color, this Trunner LX makes a bold statement through its simplicity.

Jordan Trunner LX “Black”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Trunner LX “Black” features a triple black construction with mesh, quilted textiles, and synthetic overlays. Also, a diamond-patterned midfoot strap adds structure and adjustability.

Subtle Jumpman logos are found on the strap and midsole, while reflective accents provide visibility. The rear features a supportive molded heel and heel tabs for easy on and off. Finally, its aggressive midsole and outsole design ensure durability and grip.

The blend of materials and tones gives the silhouette depth despite the monochromatic palette. Designed for movement, this pair continues the Trunner legacy with a sharp, minimal finish.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Trunner LX “Black” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $130 when they are released.

Image via Nike