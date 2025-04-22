Jordan Trunner LX To Drop In Vibrant “Luminous Green”

BY Ben Atkinson 72 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-trunner-lx-luminous-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Trunner LX “Luminous Green” returns with a bold new look and utilitarian design features built for daily movement.

The Jordan Trunner LX “Luminous Green” is making a bold return with an updated color scheme that grabs attention. Known for its distinctive mix of functionality and off-court style, the Trunner LX walks the line between performance runner and lifestyle sneaker.

The new “Luminous Green” colorway pushes that boundary even further, delivering a high-visibility look on a model already known for turning heads. Originally introduced in the early 2000s, the Trunner LX was Jordan Brand’s answer to athletes needing versatility in training.

It doesn’t just look different from your typical Air Jordan, it was designed to function differently. This is a shoe that emphasized lockdown fit, breathability, and lateral stability before those became common buzzwords in performance footwear.

The silhouette remains true to its roots but feels fresh in this latest update. Whether you're lacing up for a workout or running errands, the Trunner LX offers lightweight support and standout design. The new images highlight just how vibrant the “Luminous Green” really is, especially when paired with the black overlays and detailed strap system.

The photos show off the rugged build and tonal contrast in detail, hinting at both comfort and style. It’s a solid reminder of how Jordan Brand continues to evolve its legacy of innovation, even beyond the hardwood.

Read More: Hyperice x Nike Hyperboot Brings Recovery Technology To Sneakers

Jordan Trunner LX “Luminous Green”
jordan-trunner-lx-luminous-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This version of the Jordan Trunner LX features a vibrant “Luminous Green” mesh base, reinforced with quilted black panels across the midfoot. Velcro straps add adjustable lockdown, with perforated detailing for texture and breathability.

Smooth synthetic leather overlays hit the toe and heel, bringing durability to high-stress zones. The chunky sole unit appears in matching green and black, creating a cohesive look. Branding includes a Jumpman logo on the heel and tongue, along with “Jordan” text along the strap.

A pull tab on both the tongue and heel allows for easy entry. Every detail feels built for motion and style.

Jordan Trunner LX “Luminous Green” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Trunner LX “Luminous Green” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

jordan-trunner-lx-luminous-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-trunner-lx-luminous-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: “Worn Blue” Denim Shines On The Air Jordan 1 Low

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
jordan-trunner-o-s-cave-stone-sneaker-news Sneakers First Look At The New Jordan Trunner O/S “Cave Stone” 616
Image via Getty images Sneakers Drake's OVO x Jordan Trunner LX Debuts At 306 Yonge In Toronto 6.2K
Matthew Eisman/Getty Images Sneakers Travis Scott's "Cactus Jack" Jordan Trunner LX Revealed In Detail 12.5K
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Sneakers Travis Scott Unveils His New Jordan Trunner LX Collab 93