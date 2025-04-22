Jordan Trunner LX To Drop In Vibrant “Luminous Green”

The Jordan Trunner LX “Luminous Green” is making a bold return with an updated color scheme that grabs attention. Known for its distinctive mix of functionality and off-court style, the Trunner LX walks the line between performance runner and lifestyle sneaker.

The new “Luminous Green” colorway pushes that boundary even further, delivering a high-visibility look on a model already known for turning heads. Originally introduced in the early 2000s, the Trunner LX was Jordan Brand’s answer to athletes needing versatility in training.

It doesn’t just look different from your typical Air Jordan, it was designed to function differently. This is a shoe that emphasized lockdown fit, breathability, and lateral stability before those became common buzzwords in performance footwear.

The silhouette remains true to its roots but feels fresh in this latest update. Whether you're lacing up for a workout or running errands, the Trunner LX offers lightweight support and standout design. The new images highlight just how vibrant the “Luminous Green” really is, especially when paired with the black overlays and detailed strap system.

The photos show off the rugged build and tonal contrast in detail, hinting at both comfort and style. It’s a solid reminder of how Jordan Brand continues to evolve its legacy of innovation, even beyond the hardwood.

Jordan Trunner LX “Luminous Green”

This version of the Jordan Trunner LX features a vibrant “Luminous Green” mesh base, reinforced with quilted black panels across the midfoot. Velcro straps add adjustable lockdown, with perforated detailing for texture and breathability.

Smooth synthetic leather overlays hit the toe and heel, bringing durability to high-stress zones. The chunky sole unit appears in matching green and black, creating a cohesive look. Branding includes a Jumpman logo on the heel and tongue, along with “Jordan” text along the strap.

A pull tab on both the tongue and heel allows for easy entry. Every detail feels built for motion and style.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Trunner LX “Luminous Green” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

