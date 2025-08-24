First Look At The Jordan Trunner O/S “Pink Blast”

The Jordan Trunner O/S “Pink Blast” is set to make a splash this fall with one of the boldest looks in the Trunner line. Known for its hybrid mix of training and lifestyle design, the Trunner O/S has always leaned toward performance versatility.

The “Pink Blast” colorway pushes it further into fashion territory, blending sport functionality with a standout aesthetic. It’s a silhouette that’s been embraced by those who value both comfort and statement-making design, and this edition continues that tradition.

The Trunner has roots in Jordan Brand’s late-90s experimentation with cross-training shoes. It was built to handle weight room sessions, conditioning drills, and casual wear, bridging performance with lifestyle well before the term became standard.

The “Pink Blast” continues that legacy with a mix of retro appeal and modern energy. As seen in the photos provided, the shoe captures attention through its use of vibrant tones and layered textures, highlighting how Jordan Brand keeps finding fresh angles on archival models.

Jordan Trunner O/S “Pink Blast”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Trunner O/S “Pink Blast” pairs a vivid pink mesh base with grey suede overlays for structure. Further black accents land on the tongue, collar, and oversized plastic midfoot cage.

The midsole arrives in a matching pink hue, while black outsoles balance the design. Also Jumpman logo appears on the heel in pink, tying the palette together. Functional pull tabs on the heel and tongue add utility.

The layered look gives the sneaker depth, while the chunky build ensures durability. With its bold colors and sturdy shape, the “Pink Blast” feels equally at home in the gym or on the street.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Trunner O/S “Pink Blast” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $115 when they are released.

Image via Nike