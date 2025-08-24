Jordan Stadium 90 Football Cleat “White/Black” Delivers Style

The Jordan Stadium 90 Football Cleat “White/Black” blends performance tech with a timeless color palette. Built for the gridiron, this model takes inspiration from Jordan Brand’s lifestyle sneakers while adapting its frame to the demands of football.

The result is a cleat that looks sharp on and off the field. This version leans into a clean white base with contrasting black details. The color blocking feels familiar to longtime sneaker fans, echoing some of Jordan Brand’s most popular releases.

At the same time, the build is all about function. Synthetic leather panels add structure. Breathable mesh zones keep the shoe lightweight. A molded outsole with aggressive studs ensures players get reliable traction and stability during high-speed plays.

Jordan Brand’s move into performance football footwear isn’t new, but this Stadium 90 cleat shows how the line continues to evolve. It brings design cues rooted in basketball heritage into a football context. It’s also a reminder of Michael Jordan’s legacy as an athlete who changed the culture of sports footwear across multiple arenas.

The photos highlight the bold speckled finish along the overlays, the sharp Swoosh branding, and the Jumpman logos stamped on the heel. Together, these details connect football performance with Jordan’s lasting influence on design.

Image via Nike

The Jordan Stadium 90 Football Cleat “White/Black” uses a white leather base with black speckled overlays. Black laces and mesh forefoot panels add contrast and durability.

A solid black Swoosh sits against white mesh side panels for a striking look. Jumpman branding appears on the heel, while the tongue features Jordan text graphics.

The padded collar adds comfort, while the molded plate and studs provide grip for quick cuts and sprints. The cleat combines heritage styling with essential football performance features. It’s a clean, versatile design built to stand out under the lights.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Stadium 90 Football Cleat “White/Black” will be released sometime soon. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop.

Image via Nike