Exclusive Inside Look At The Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample

The Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample blends two iconic silhouettes into one fresh look. This unreleased pair pulls from the heritage of both the Jordan 2 and Jordan 3, with design cues that highlight the influence of New York basketball.

The Knicks-inspired palette makes the sneaker stand out, pairing the smooth build of the AJ2 with the sole unit of the AJ3 for a hybrid that feels both nostalgic and experimental. Samples like this represent Jordan Brand’s willingness to push the boundaries of design.

While it may never hit retail shelves, the “Knicks” version fits right into a long line of unreleased test pairs that fuel conversations in sneaker culture. Jordan’s history with the Knicks on the court adds another layer of meaning.

The rivalry between New York and Chicago during the 90s was fierce, and any shoe that taps into that storyline carries extra weight. Looking at the photos, the sneaker captures attention with its crisp white upper, bright orange accents, and bold hits of royal blue.

Even in sample form, the craftsmanship and balance between subtlety and boldness shine through. Whether it surfaces again or remains a rare piece of sneaker history, the Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample is a strong reminder of how deeply sneakers and basketball culture are intertwined.

Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample

The Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample features a clean white leather and textured upper with vibrant accents. Orange outlines the midfoot panel and heel tabs, while deep royal blue lands on the liner and midsole.

The hybrid design combines the streamlined look of the Jordan 2 with the visible Air cushioning and build of the Jordan 3. Crisp white laces and a matching outsole complete the balanced color scheme.