Exclusive Inside Look At The Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample

BY Ben Atkinson 16 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-2-3-knicks-sample-sneaker-news
Image via donniebsoles
The Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample surfaces with bold New York-inspired colors, merging two classic silhouettes into one rare hybrid design.

The Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample blends two iconic silhouettes into one fresh look. This unreleased pair pulls from the heritage of both the Jordan 2 and Jordan 3, with design cues that highlight the influence of New York basketball.

The Knicks-inspired palette makes the sneaker stand out, pairing the smooth build of the AJ2 with the sole unit of the AJ3 for a hybrid that feels both nostalgic and experimental. Samples like this represent Jordan Brand’s willingness to push the boundaries of design.

While it may never hit retail shelves, the “Knicks” version fits right into a long line of unreleased test pairs that fuel conversations in sneaker culture. Jordan’s history with the Knicks on the court adds another layer of meaning.

The rivalry between New York and Chicago during the 90s was fierce, and any shoe that taps into that storyline carries extra weight. Looking at the photos, the sneaker captures attention with its crisp white upper, bright orange accents, and bold hits of royal blue.

Even in sample form, the craftsmanship and balance between subtlety and boldness shine through. Whether it surfaces again or remains a rare piece of sneaker history, the Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample is a strong reminder of how deeply sneakers and basketball culture are intertwined.

Read More: Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 Adds A New Challenge

Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample

The Air Jordan 2/3 “Knicks” Sample features a clean white leather and textured upper with vibrant accents. Orange outlines the midfoot panel and heel tabs, while deep royal blue lands on the liner and midsole.

The hybrid design combines the streamlined look of the Jordan 2 with the visible Air cushioning and build of the Jordan 3. Crisp white laces and a matching outsole complete the balanced color scheme.

The mix of Knicks-inspired shades makes this pair instantly recognizable. Even as a sample, the shoe showcases high-quality details and thoughtful design that highlight Jordan Brand’s experimental side.

Read More: First Look At The 2025 Return Of The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Image via Finish Line Sneakers Air Jordan 12 "Dark Grey" Coming Soon: Official Images 6.3K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG “Deep Royal Blue” Joins Rare Air Collection 2.4K
air-jordan-1-high-og-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news Sneakers Up Close Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" 1.5K
air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news Sneakers J-Hope Wears Upcoming Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Courtside 2.9K
Comments 0