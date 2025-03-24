Air Jordan 2/3 “UNC To Chicago” Bridges Two Eras

BY Ben Atkinson 65 Views
air-jordan-2-3-unc-to-chicago-sneaker-news
Image via Oneness
The Air Jordan 2/3 “UNC To Chicago” brings together college roots and professional legacy in one standout sneaker.

The Air Jordan 2/3 “UNC To Chicago” bridges two iconic eras in Michael Jordan’s career with a sleek design and bold color hits. The Air Jordan 2/3 “UNC To Chicago” is the latest entry in Jordan Brand’s ongoing effort to fuse history with innovation. This hybrid silhouette pulls from both the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3. These are two models that helped define MJ’s early legacy. While the 2 brought elegance to the hardwood, the 3 introduced visible Air and a new level of performance and style. This colorway tells a bigger story. “UNC To Chicago” speaks to the journey from college stardom to NBA greatness.

From Michael Jordan’s breakout at North Carolina to his dominance with the Bulls, the theme blends past and present through clean lines and classic colors. It is not just a sneaker, it is a timeline. Jordan Brand has leaned into storytelling with their recent drops, and this one fits right in. With low-cut appeal and a mix of textures, the pair offers a fresh spin for both casual wear and collector shelves. The photos above highlight the smooth leather upper, black midsole, and sharp blue heel wrap. Red accents and minimal branding finish things off with style. Whether you are a longtime Jordan fan or just getting into the scene, this release brings something different to the table.

Air Jordan 2/3 “UNC To Chicago”
air-jordan-2-3-unc-to-chicago-sneaker-news
Image via Oneness

The Air Jordan 2/3 “UNC To Chicago” features a white leather upper with perforated detailing along the side panels. A black midsole gives the shoe a grounded base, while red and university blue accents on the heel and outsole pay tribute to MJ’s journey. Black laces and inner lining add contrast, and the red Wings logo pops on the tongue for a final nod to heritage.

Air Jordan 2/3 “UNC To Chicago” Release Date

Footwear News reports the Air Jordan 2/3 “UNC To Chicago” will be released at some point in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.

air-jordan-2-3-unc-to-chicago-sneaker-news
Image via Oneness
air-jordan-2-3-unc-to-chicago-sneaker-news
Image via Oneness

