Air Jordan 2/3 “Orchid” Officially Unveiled

A clean new WMNS exclusive.

The Air Jordan 2/3 is a hybrid sneaker that blends elements from both the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3 models. This unique silhouette combines the best of both classic designs, offering a fresh look with a nostalgic feel. The upcoming "Orchid" colorway brings a soft and elegant touch to this hybrid model. This edition features a clean white color scheme on the upper, giving it a crisp and timeless look. The standout detail is the orchid pink accents, which add a pop of color and elevate the overall design.

A grey rubber sole provides durability and traction, while the sail midsole adds a vintage feel to the sneaker. The Air Jordan 2/3 "Orchid" colorway is designed for both style and comfort. The fusion of these two iconic models creates a versatile sneaker that works for casual wear or athletic performance. The mix of white, orchid pink, grey, and sail makes this release stand out with a subtle yet striking color palette. Fans of the Air Jordan line will appreciate the unique design of the 2/3 and its fresh "Orchid" colorway. This release is expected to draw attention, so keep an eye out for its drop.

"Orchid" Air Jordan 2/3

Image via Nike

The sneakers are equipped with a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole housing a Nike Air bubble, guaranteeing top-notch comfort. Further, the sneakers feature a pristine white leather upper coupled with more white overlays. Orchid pink accents are found on the sides and heels and add a splash of color to the sneakers. Finally, more pink branding is located on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “Orchid” will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike