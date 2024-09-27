Air Jordan 7 “Cobalt Bliss” Release Date Unveiled

This pair will only be releasing in grade school sizing.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 7 “Cobalt Bliss” will be released on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a midsole featuring both sail and cobalt bliss. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of light blue leather, with matching overlays. Perforations can be found around the shoes, for breathability. Further, white branding is on the sides, and light blue laces complete the design.

Dropping very soon, this GS-exclusive release is perfect for kids who want to stand out with a unique and stylish colorway. The combination of light blue and sail makes it versatile, whether for casual wear or more active use. Fans of the Air Jordan 7 will appreciate the fresh twist the "Cobalt Bliss" brings to the iconic model. Keep an eye out for this release, as the "Cobalt Bliss" colorway is expected to be popular among young sneaker enthusiasts. It's a clean and modern take on the classic Air Jordan 7.

