Air Jordan 7 “Cobalt Bliss” Release Date Unveiled

The Air Jordan 7 is set to release in the "Cobalt Bliss" colorway, exclusively for grade school (GS) sizes. This upcoming drop features a light shade of blue throughout the upper, giving it a fresh and vibrant look. The soft blue tone offers a clean and stylish appearance, perfect for younger sneaker fans. A sail rubber sole complements the light blue upper, adding a subtle contrast while maintaining a sleek design. The Air Jordan 7 is known for its bold silhouette and comfortable fit, and the "Cobalt Bliss" colorway keeps that tradition alive with its eye-catching yet refined style.
Dropping very soon, this GS-exclusive release is perfect for kids who want to stand out with a unique and stylish colorway. The combination of light blue and sail makes it versatile, whether for casual wear or more active use. Fans of the Air Jordan 7 will appreciate the fresh twist the "Cobalt Bliss" brings to the iconic model. Keep an eye out for this release, as the "Cobalt Bliss" colorway is expected to be popular among young sneaker enthusiasts. It's a clean and modern take on the classic Air Jordan 7.
"Cobalt Bliss" Air Jordan 7
The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a midsole featuring both sail and cobalt bliss. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of light blue leather, with matching overlays. Perforations can be found around the shoes, for breathability. Further, white branding is on the sides, and light blue laces complete the design.
More Photos
Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 7 "Cobalt Bliss" will be released on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.
