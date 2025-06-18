The Air Jordan 3 “Cobalt Bliss” Mixes Cool And Playful

The Air Jordan 3 GS “Cobalt Bliss” is the latest grade school exclusive to surface in official photos, and it’s clean, colorful, and easy to wear. Dressed in white with light blue and pink accents, this pair blends soft pastels with heritage design for a playful but polished look.

As one of the most beloved silhouettes in the Air Jordan legacy, the AJ3 continues to bridge generations. Tinker Hatfield introduced it in 1988, complete with visible Air cushioning and the now-iconic elephant print.

It was the first Jordan sneaker to feature the Jumpman logo on the tongue, forever altering the brand’s visual identity. The model helped keep Jordan with Nike and changed sneaker history in the process.

The new GS “Cobalt Bliss” colorway keeps that legacy alive with a youthful twist. It adds a refreshing spring-ready palette while sticking to the structure and attitude that makes the AJ3 a classic.

Based on the official images, the pair keeps all the key details intact, from perforated leather collars to that sculpted midsole.

Air Jordan 3 “Cobalt Bliss”

Image via Nike

This grade school Air Jordan 3 features a white tumbled leather base with elephant print overlays in light blue. Further, pink eyelets and Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel bring contrast.

The sockliner uses a soft blue denim textile, adding depth to the design. A classic white midsole sits atop a translucent outsole with light blue traction. Also, the visible Air unit remains intact.

The heel tabs are finished in white with bright pink accents. A pop of pink also appears underfoot for extra flair. Overall, the pair strikes a nice balance between tradition and color.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Cobalt Bliss” will be released in July, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike