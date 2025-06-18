Air Jordan 14 Golf Gets A Clean "Hyper Royal" Refresh

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Hyper Royal” is teeing up with a clean white and blue finish that draws from the OG basketball version of the silhouette. Official images have surfaced, confirming the release is right around the corner.

This model brings the sharp lines and speed-driven look of the original AJ14 into the world of golf, blending performance with unmistakable Jordan DNA. Originally inspired by Michael Jordan’s Ferrari 550 Maranello, the Air Jordan 14 debuted in 1998 as his final on-court model with the Bulls.

Known for its aerodynamic shape, midfoot stability, and the iconic Jumpman shield, the silhouette quickly became a favorite beyond the hardwood. Its transformation into a golf shoe feels natural, especially given Jordan’s well-known love for the sport.

These new images show the golf-ready version in full detail. The "Hyper Royal" pops against the all-white leather upper, with black and chrome touches grounding the look.

The cleated outsole and reinforced midsole make it course-ready without sacrificing its off-course appeal. This isn’t just a shoe for golfers, it’s a wearable piece of MJ’s competitive legacy.

Air Jordan 14 Golf “Hyper Royal”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Hyper Royal” features a white leather upper with perforated side panels and stitched detailing. Vibrant Hyper Royal accents hit the midsole, heel, and tongue tab, contrasted by black Jumpman branding and inner lining.

Chrome detailing on the heel adds a sleek, polished edge. The cleated outsole offers reliable grip on the green, while the midfoot support keeps things stable through every swing. Jordan's Ferrari-inspired design DNA is still intact, reimagined for performance on the links.

A black woven tongue and classic “23” heel branding round out the look. It’s sleek, sporty, and built for both style and play.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf “Hyper Royal” will be released on July 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $235 when they drop.

Image via Nike