The Air Jordan 4 "Imperial Purple" Channels LA Lakers Energy

BY Ben Atkinson 114 Views
air-jordan-4-retro-imperial-purple-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO
The Air Jordan 4 “Imperial Purple” might be the next must-have for Lakers fans if the early Spring 2026 release rumors are true.

The Air Jordan 4 “Imperial Purple” is rumored to drop in Spring 2026, and early images hint at a strong Los Angeles Lakers influence. The exact color breakdown remains unconfirmed. Mock-ups showcase a suede upper drenched in regal purple with black detailing and gold accents.

It's an obvious nod to LA’s most storied franchise. The shade “Imperial Purple” was last seen on a pair of Nike Kobe 6s, making its return here especially fitting given the basketball legacy both brands share.

Nike hasn’t commented on the release yet, which is typical when it comes to high-heat drops or city-inspired makeups. Still, multiple retailers have added this pair to their release calendars, pointing to a rollout sometime in early 2026.

Whether or not it’s officially Lakers-themed, the colorway clearly taps into that energy that's bold, iconic, and instantly recognizable. The Jordan 4 is no stranger to expressive color blocking, and this version looks to carry that torch forward.

Looking at the leaked images, the sneaker pairs a rich purple base with black mesh and plastic wings, yellow branding on the heel tab, and a two-tone midsole. Whether it's for the team loyalty, the color combo, or the retro silhouette, this one's shaping up to be a crowd favorite.

Air Jordan 4 Retro "Imperial Purple"

This rumored Air Jordan 4 features an all-suede upper dressed in a deep “Imperial Purple” shade. Black mesh netting lands on the quarter panels and tongue, with matching plastic wings and midsole accents.

Gold details pop on the Jumpman logo and heel tab, creating a Lakers-like palette. The shoe also sports a black outsole, white midsole, and visible Air unit for contrast and comfort. While official images haven’t surfaced yet, the mock-ups show a clean and confident color blocking.

The mix of premium materials and nostalgic flavor gives this pair plenty of shelf appeal. It's bold, it's loud, and it fits the moment.

Sneaker Market RO reports that the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Imperial Purple" will be released on March 31st, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.

