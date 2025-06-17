Ken Griffey’s Nike Air Max 1 "Varsity Royal" Returns

BY Ben Atkinson 3 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-air-griffey-max-1-varsity-royal-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal” returns in 2026, reviving a classic colorway tied to one of baseball’s biggest icons.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal” is making a comeback in 2026, bringing back a fan-favorite colorway tied to one of baseball’s most electrifying legends. It was released in the mid-90s as Ken Griffey Jr.’s signature line. This silhouette captures the flair and flash of Junior’s game with bold, sporty energy.

Its royal blue base and white overlays, paired with neon green accents, reflect Griffey’s Seattle Mariners days and his unmatched presence on the diamond. The Air Griffey Max 1 helped define the golden era of Nike cross-trainers.

Known for its bulky shape, big branding, and visible Air units, it became a staple for those who wanted performance and style off the field.

The photos show a clean, high-contrast color scheme with crisp materials and bold details like Griffey’s iconic number 24 on the strap.

The return of this colorway isn’t just a nod to a legend, it’s a reminder of how sports and sneakers collided in the best way during the 90s.

Read More: The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 OG “Fire Red” Is Returning

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal”
nike-air-griffey-max-1-varsity-royal-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This version of the Air Griffey Max 1 features a dominant varsity royal upper contrasted by white leather overlays. Also, black accents appear along the midsole, tongue, and large Swoosh on the toe.

Volt pops bring energy to the Air units and heel branding, while the iconic “24” sits on the ankle strap. Further, a black outsole and breathable mesh tongue complete the classic look.

The midfoot strap still adds that aggressive, era-defining feel. Inside, you’ll find padded comfort and a cushioned fit. Everything about this pair stays true to Griffey’s bold style. It’s a sneaker that demands attention without trying too hard.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal” Release Date

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released.

nike-air-griffey-max-1-varsity-royal-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
nike-air-griffey-max-1-varsity-royal-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nike-air-griffey-max-1-freshwater-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater" Returns With Classic Vibes 55
Nike-Air-Griffey-Max-1-GS-Miami-Hurricanes-5 Sneakers Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Miami Hurricanes” Officially Revealed 1478
Sneakers The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Emerald" Is Making A Comeback 11.2K
nike-air-diamond-turf-2-og-fire-red-sneaker-news Sneakers The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 OG “Fire Red” Is Returning 32