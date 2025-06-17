Ken Griffey’s Nike Air Max 1 "Varsity Royal" Returns

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal” is making a comeback in 2026, bringing back a fan-favorite colorway tied to one of baseball’s most electrifying legends. It was released in the mid-90s as Ken Griffey Jr.’s signature line. This silhouette captures the flair and flash of Junior’s game with bold, sporty energy.

Its royal blue base and white overlays, paired with neon green accents, reflect Griffey’s Seattle Mariners days and his unmatched presence on the diamond. The Air Griffey Max 1 helped define the golden era of Nike cross-trainers.

Known for its bulky shape, big branding, and visible Air units, it became a staple for those who wanted performance and style off the field.

The photos show a clean, high-contrast color scheme with crisp materials and bold details like Griffey’s iconic number 24 on the strap.

The return of this colorway isn’t just a nod to a legend, it’s a reminder of how sports and sneakers collided in the best way during the 90s.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal”

Image via Nike

This version of the Air Griffey Max 1 features a dominant varsity royal upper contrasted by white leather overlays. Also, black accents appear along the midsole, tongue, and large Swoosh on the toe.

Volt pops bring energy to the Air units and heel branding, while the iconic “24” sits on the ankle strap. Further, a black outsole and breathable mesh tongue complete the classic look.

The midfoot strap still adds that aggressive, era-defining feel. Inside, you’ll find padded comfort and a cushioned fit. Everything about this pair stays true to Griffey’s bold style. It’s a sneaker that demands attention without trying too hard.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released.

Image via Nike