Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater" Returns With Classic Vibes

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” is officially making another comeback in 2025. This fan-favorite colorway nods to Ken Griffey Jr.’s time with the Seattle Mariners, blending bold styling with nostalgic flair.

Dressed in its signature teal, black, and white palette, this sneaker continues to celebrate one of baseball’s most iconic athletes and his enduring impact on sneaker culture. Griffey's influence on off-field fashion was undeniable in the ’90s.

His first signature shoe with Nike wasn’t just for the diamond, it quickly became a streetwear staple. Over the years, the “Freshwater” colorway has stood out as a defining look in the Air Griffey Max 1 lineage.

The shoe has re-released several times, each drop met with strong demand from old-school fans and new collectors alike. This 2025 edition appears faithful to the original, with a visible Air unit, midfoot strap featuring Griffey’s number 24, and that unmistakable teal upper.

The photos provided offer a crisp look at all the key details, including updated branding and bold white Swooshes. Whether for style, nostalgia, or both, this pair still hits.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” features a black nubuck base with vibrant teal overlays and bright white accents on the Swoosh and midsole. Red stitching on the heel Swoosh adds a pop of contrast.

Griffey’s jersey number 24 appears prominently on the ankle strap. Dual pull tabs and visible Air units round out the look. It’s clean, bold, and built with throwback energy. T

he midsole combines white foam with black accents for a layered, retro feel. The outsole keeps it grounded with durable black rubber and visible grip patterns. Overall, it’s a faithful tribute to a timeless silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Image via Nike