The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 OG “Fire Red” Is Returning

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 OG “Fire Red” is set to make a bold comeback in Spring 2026. This vibrant cross-trainer, worn by NFL and MLB legend Deion Sanders, helped define the ‘90s turf trainer era.

With its standout red upper, chunky midfoot straps, and unmistakable attitude, the silhouette has long been tied to Prime Time’s flashy, all-eyes-on-me style. This release isn’t just about retro nostalgia, it’s about reviving one of Nike’s most iconic multi-sport designs.

Deion Sanders was a rare athlete who dominated two professional sports. His Diamond Turf line reflected that versatility. First dropping in 1994, the Turf 2 took things to another level with bolder color blocking, more aggressive design elements, and a fit that supported both speed and power.

It was built for the kind of player who refused to be boxed into a single position, or a single sport. Nearly three decades later, that DNA still hits. In-hand photos reveal a faithful recreation of the OG.

The "Fire Red" suede overlays pop against white leather hits and gold mesh detailing. A black-and-white midsole grounds the look, while the bold midfoot strap shouts ‘90s Nike energy.

Sanders' logo stitched on the heel seals the deal. The return is loud, unapologetic, and exactly how fans remember it.

Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 OG “Fire Red”

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 “Fire Red” features a fiery red suede upper with contrasting white leather overlays and gold mesh paneling. Also, a double midfoot strap in red and black offers lockdown support and classic ‘90s style.

Further, the midsole combines black and white segments, sitting above a grippy black outsole. Nike branding hits the toe, tongue, and heel, while Deion Sanders’ bullhorn logo appears on the back tab. A black inner lining and red pull tabs finish the look.

Every detail nods to the original, making this a must-have for fans of vintage turf trainers. Overall, it’s all about attitude and speed.