Air Jordan 4 OG “Lakers” Set To Drop At All Star Weekend

The Air Jordan 4 OG “Lakers” is finally making its way to retail in 2026, and the timing couldn’t be more fitting. The upcoming colorway celebrates the unmistakable purple and gold energy of one of basketball’s most storied franchises.

While the Jordan 4 has seen countless reinterpretations over the decades, this pair takes things back to a bold, court-ready aesthetic, updated with modern craftsmanship. First released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was designed by Tinker Hatfield. It became known for its visible Air cushioning, breathable mesh panels, and plastic wing eyelets.

It’s a silhouette that’s transcended its original hardwood roots to become a staple in streetwear and pop culture. Every time a new colorway hits shelves, it adds another layer to the shoe’s legacy, and this one taps into that rich legacy of team-inspired looks.

The photos show off a bold purple suede upper with black netting and wings, yellow Nike Air branding on the heel, and cool grey hits on the eyestays and outsole. It’s a clean execution that balances nostalgia with attitude. It’ll be one of the more talked-about releases of early 2026.

This pair features a premium purple suede upper that covers the entire base, giving it a rich and vibrant finish. Black mesh hits the tongue and side panels, while glossy TPU wings and heel tabs provide contrast.

Yellow Nike Air branding stands out on the heel, bringing that unmistakable Lakers touch. Cool grey lands on the eyelets and midsole, tying the color story together. Further, a crisp white midsole with visible Air cushioning sits above a dark outsole, completing the design.

Also, black laces and inner lining keep things grounded. Finally, the bold color blocking ensures the shoe pops both on and off the court.