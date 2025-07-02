Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Gets Retailer Images

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” arrives September 6, 2025, bringing a clean, rugged aesthetic to one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. Wrapped in a rich brown nubuck upper with black accents throughout, this pair nails that muted fall vibe.

A white heel section on the midsole gives it just enough contrast, while the “Nike Air” branding on the heel seals the deal for retro purists. This isn’t just another Jordan 4 drop, it’s a return to form.

Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1989, the AJ4 helped bridge performance and streetwear, thanks to its mesh side panels, visible Air cushioning, and plastic wings.

Jordan wore the 4s during his '89 playoff run, including that legendary “The Shot” moment. Decades later, the silhouette still finds ways to stay relevant, both in design and in storytelling.

From the images, the "Cave Stone" colorway brings a versatile edge that fits right into the current earth-tone trend without feeling like a copy-paste. The materials look premium, the details are sharp, and the retro branding only adds to the appeal.

Whether it’s the black mesh, tonal laces, or smoky outsole, everything feels deliberate.

Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” features a smooth brown nubuck upper with tonal stitching and dark grey TPU wings. Black mesh hits the side panels and tongue, complementing black eyelets and inner lining.

A lighter off-white midsole section pops against the darker tones, while the exposed Air unit adds a classic touch. The heel tab sports the original “Nike Air” branding in black over a translucent smoky backdrop.

Finished with a greyed-out outsole and subtle paint splatter detailing on the midsole, this pair blends retro roots with modern color blocking.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” will be released on September 6th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released.

Image via GOAT