Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Gets Retailer Images

BY Ben Atkinson 23 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT
The Air Jordan 4 "Cave Stone" brings back vintage branding and earth-tone colorways in a Fall 2025 release.

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” arrives September 6, 2025, bringing a clean, rugged aesthetic to one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. Wrapped in a rich brown nubuck upper with black accents throughout, this pair nails that muted fall vibe.

A white heel section on the midsole gives it just enough contrast, while the “Nike Air” branding on the heel seals the deal for retro purists. This isn’t just another Jordan 4 drop, it’s a return to form.

Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1989, the AJ4 helped bridge performance and streetwear, thanks to its mesh side panels, visible Air cushioning, and plastic wings.

Jordan wore the 4s during his '89 playoff run, including that legendary “The Shot” moment. Decades later, the silhouette still finds ways to stay relevant, both in design and in storytelling.

From the images, the "Cave Stone" colorway brings a versatile edge that fits right into the current earth-tone trend without feeling like a copy-paste. The materials look premium, the details are sharp, and the retro branding only adds to the appeal.

Whether it’s the black mesh, tonal laces, or smoky outsole, everything feels deliberate.

Read More: The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Is Making a Loud Return

Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” features a smooth brown nubuck upper with tonal stitching and dark grey TPU wings. Black mesh hits the side panels and tongue, complementing black eyelets and inner lining.

A lighter off-white midsole section pops against the darker tones, while the exposed Air unit adds a classic touch. The heel tab sports the original “Nike Air” branding in black over a translucent smoky backdrop.

Finished with a greyed-out outsole and subtle paint splatter detailing on the midsole, this pair blends retro roots with modern color blocking.

Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Release Date

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” will be released on September 6th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released.

air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT

Read More: Under The Surface Of The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Self Expression"

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 "Cave Stone" Is All About Subtle Vibes 680
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news Sneakers Up Close With The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” 246
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Surfaces In New Retailer Images 3.6K
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news Sneakers First In-Hand Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” 3.6K