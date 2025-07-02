The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Is Making a Loud Return

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” is coming back in spring 2026, and the timing couldn’t feel better. Originally released in 2013, this aggressive colorway built its legacy by borrowing the fire-red intensity of the “Raging Bull” Air Jordan 5 pack from 2009.

With its bright red upper and sharp contrast hits, the "Toro Bravo" quickly stood out from the crowd. It became one of the most sought-after non-OG Jordan 4s. At a glance, it’s easy to see why this pair commands attention.

The bold red nubuck upper plays perfectly against the black wings and netting, while Cement Grey lace tabs and a white midsole finish off the look. It’s loud, clean, and sharp without ever feeling overdone. Of course, the Air Jordan 4 itself needs no introduction.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield and debuted by Michael Jordan during the 1988-89 NBA season, the silhouette carried MJ through some of his early playoff battles. It’s also the model worn during “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo.

These latest photos of the 2026 pair show the shape staying faithful to the original drop, down to the suede and heel details. With retro demand at an all-time high, this is one pair that’s set to make noise all over again.

This 2026 version of the Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” sticks to what made the original special. A vibrant Fire Red nubuck upper dominates the design, framed by black netting and wings.

Cement Grey lace holders and a matching tongue liner add contrast, while white midsoles bring balance. The tongue features a classic Jumpman Flight tag, and the back heel sports a bold white Jumpman logo.

Black laces and a grey outsole wrap it all up. This pair channels serious energy, staying true to the spirit of the 2013 release with a few quality tweaks for the modern era.