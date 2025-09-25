Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” Release Date Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” has an official release date, bringing back one of the boldest Jordan colorways. Known for its fiery red upper, this pair has long been a standout in the Jordan 4 lineup.

The return gives a new generation of sneaker fans a chance to grab a classic. The sneaker first dropped in 2013 and quickly became a fan favorite. Its eye-catching design and aggressive color palette stood out on and off the court.

Many still consider it one of the most recognizable non-OG Jordan 4s to ever release. The Jordan 4 itself holds a special place in sneaker history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it debuted in 1989 and quickly gained attention for its visible Air unit and mesh paneling.

Michael Jordan wore the model during one of his most famous playoff runs, further cementing its legacy. The “Toro Bravo” colorway builds on that history by mixing heritage with a bold twist. Official photos highlight the familiar construction and striking red look.

Black and grey details balance the design, while the white midsole adds contrast. The shots provided capture both the sharp lines and the bold colors that make this release memorable.

Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo”

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” features a bright red nubuck upper that dominates the design. Black accents hit the wings, netting, and heel tab, while grey tones appear on the lace eyelets and tongue patch.

A white midsole with visible Air cushioning contrasts the bold upper. The sneaker sits on a grey and black outsole, finishing the classic Jordan 4 build.

The padded ankle collar and mesh side panels bring both comfort and breathability. The design stays true to the 2013 release while maintaining the Jordan 4’s iconic details. This pair combines bold style with lasting heritage.