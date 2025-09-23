Air Jordan 13 “Flint” Returns With Official Release Date

The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” is confirmed to release, bringing back one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic colorways.

The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” has an official release date, marking the return of one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic colorways. The "Flint" has always carried weight among sneakerheads.

First introduced in 1998, it became an instant classic thanks to its bold mix of navy, grey, and white. Each retro release since has stirred excitement, and 2026 will be no different.

The Air Jordan 13 itself is a milestone silhouette. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the sneaker was inspired by a panther’s paw, symbolizing Michael Jordan’s instincts on the court. Its holographic detail, sculpted midsole, and mesh paneling gave the shoe a futuristic feel back then, and it still stands out today.

This Flint colorway has a deep connection to basketball culture. Michael Jordan never wore it in an NBA game, but it’s still one of the most beloved versions of the 13.

Over time, the pair has become known for bridging performance and style, a balance that helped Jordan sneakers dominate both the hardwood and the streets.

The photos provided highlight the return of the rich navy mesh, reflective hits, and clean grey suede overlays. With this release, Jordan Brand keeps one of its most respected colorways alive for a new generation.

Air Jordan 13 “Flint”
air-jordan-13-flint-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” returns in its iconic navy, grey, and white palette. The upper features navy mesh with reflective accents, creating a standout shimmer under light.

Smooth grey suede runs along the mudguard and heel, adding contrast and depth. White leather on the toe keeps the look clean, while the signature holographic “cat eye” detail remains intact on the heel.

A sculpted white and black midsole sits above a herringbone outsole for traction and performance. The combination of premium materials, bold color blocking, and classic design ensures the Flint remains a timeless staple in the Jordan lineup.

Air Jordan 13 “Flint” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” will be released on April 25th, 2026.. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

air-jordan-13-flint-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-13-flint-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

