Air Jordan 1 Low “Chicago” Brings Back The Energy

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” is set to drop this November, bringing back one of the most iconic colorways in sneaker history. This release sticks to the script with classic red, black, and white tones that continue to define Jordan Brand’s legacy.

While high-top versions usually grab the spotlight, the low-top has carved out its own lane, especially with colorways like this that nod to MJ’s earliest days with the Bulls.

The Air Jordan 1 originally debuted in 1985 and sparked controversy for violating the NBA’s uniform policy. That ban only added to the myth, and the “Chicago” colorway became a cultural icon.

The low version carries that same energy in a more wearable silhouette. It’s been years since a true “Chicago” low dropped, so this release adds fuel to an already heated Jordan calendar. For longtime fans and new heads alike, this pair delivers familiar nostalgia in a fresh package.

Early looks show a traditional build with premium leather and all the key details in place. The photos above confirm the crisp color blocking and signature black Swoosh. Expect these to draw serious attention once they land.

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” comes dressed in smooth white leather, with bold varsity red overlays and a solid black Swoosh. The wings logo is stamped on the heel, while Nike Air branding sits proudly on the tongue.

The red outsole and white midsole keep things grounded in classic Jordan DNA. Black inner lining and laces complete the upper. The toe box comes perforated for breathability, while the low-cut silhouette keeps the profile casual.

All the details are true to the heritage look, echoing the original Air Jordan 1 colorway in a more versatile low form.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” will be released on November 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.