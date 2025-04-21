Early Images Of Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Chicago” Emerge

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Chicago” brings a refined and modern twist to one of Jordan Brand’s most slept-on silhouettes. The sneaker, still awaiting official release confirmation, is expected to land sometime in Fall 2025.

It’s the latest offering from Infinite Archives, a creative imprint founded by photographer and artist Cali Thornhill DeWitt, known for its minimal-yet-meaningful aesthetic.

Dressed in white, black, and university red, this collab embraces Chicago's iconic color palette while maintaining the Air Jordan 17’s sleek, streamlined structure.

The red hits on the midsole and Jumpman branding create sharp contrast against the white leather upper. Meanwhile, the black denim collar adds depth and texture. The metallic chrome heel stabilizer and “Jordan” script etched in gold give this pair a premium finish.

The Air Jordan 17 first debuted in 2002 and was heavily inspired by jazz music and luxury cars. It was Michael Jordan’s comeback shoe during his time with the Washington Wizards.

Despite its high retail price at the time, the model gained cult status. Now, thanks to collabs like this, it’s being reintroduced to a new wave of sneakerheads.

Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Chicago”

This pair features a white leather upper, bold red midsole, and a glossy black outsole. Chrome and gold accents shine across the heel, while perforated detailing adds breathability. The collar is made of textured black denim for a rugged feel.

Infinite Archives branding appears in gold near the heel. The Jumpman logo hits the tongue, toe, and outsole. Each detail feels purposeful, giving the sneaker a polished, luxe edge.

Sole Retriever reports that the Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Chicago” will likely see a release nearer the end of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $300 when they are released.

The photo above offers an early look at what could be one of the most detail-driven Jordan collabs in recent memory.