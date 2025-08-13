Infinite Archives Reveals Another Air Jordan 17 Low In “Beach” Colorway

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low "Beach" blends clean design with a rich chapter of Jordan Brand history. The Air Jordan 17 Low originally debuted in 2002, marking one of Michael Jordan’s final signature sneakers during his Washington Wizards era.

Known for its premium materials and futuristic details, it stood apart with a removable midfoot shroud and a unique balance of performance and luxury. This latest collaboration nods to that legacy while leaning into a softer, more lifestyle-oriented aesthetic.

Infinite Archives, known for merging cultural storytelling with bold streetwear, reimagines the 17 Low in a way that still feels grounded in basketball heritage. The shoe’s minimalist palette gives space for the silhouette’s architecture to shine, reminding fans why the model remains a sleeper favorite among collectors.

While Jordan’s time in Washington may not have matched the dominance of his Chicago years, it cemented his influence as a veteran leader and cultural icon. The 17 Low captured that transition, delivering a sneaker that could handle the court while looking sharp off it.

These images show a refined take on the original design, pairing leather textures with subtle pops of color. It’s a modern spin on a two-decade-old classic, proving that the Air Jordan 17 Low still has plenty to say.

Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach”

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low "Beach" features a cream leather upper contrasted by black on the tongue, inner bootie, and heel. Chrome accents appear on the lace eyelets and heel tab, while a yellowed midsole adds a vintage touch.

Blue detailing hits the back tab and under the translucent heel wrap, complementing the multi-color traction zones on the outsole. Perforations run along the midfoot for breathability, and the sleek toebox keeps the look streamlined.

The shoe blends retro basketball performance elements with modern streetwear sensibilities, making it a thoughtful update to one of Jordan Brand’s most underrated silhouettes.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” will be released in October 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $305 when they are released.