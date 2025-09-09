A Closer Look At The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low

Image via Nike
The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” has been revealed at NikeLab Seoul, showcasing a modern twist on a great silhouette.

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” just surfaced in Seoul. It gives fans a rare look at a sneaker that blends history and forward-thinking design. The reveal happened inside NikeLab Seoul’s Recorded Future space, a new venue dedicated to highlighting innovation.

Curated by Isimeme Otabor, the collection included future-focused pieces, and this Air Jordan 17 Low made its presence felt. The Air Jordan 17 holds a special place in Jordan Brand history.

Originally released in 2002, it carried one of the highest price tags at the time and came in a briefcase package that’s still remembered today. The model showcased Michael Jordan’s return with the Washington Wizards, and its mix of luxury details and performance tech made it stand out.

This Infinite Archives version ties that legacy to contemporary streetwear, capturing the same spirit of creativity. Photos show the pair dressed in light sand tones with black uppers and metallic details.

The icy outsole features pops of red, blue, and yellow, a nod to the model’s unique design DNA. With Otabor’s hand in the project, the “Beach” colorway carries a storytelling element that pushes it beyond just a retro release.

Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach”

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” features a cream suede upper paired with black collars and mesh detailing. Also metallic chrome wraps around the heel, adding a sharp finish to the minimal build.

Further the outsole is icy and decorated with colorful traction pods in red, yellow, blue, and purple, creating a vibrant contrast. Jordan branding hits appear on the heel and sole, while the Infinite Archives label sits subtly along the collar.

The shoe balances premium construction with bold accents, making it a standout among modern collaborations. Overall every detail feels considered, tying luxury to streetwear function.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” will be released in October 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $305 when they are released.

